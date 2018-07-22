BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore.

Police were called to the 900 block of East 37th Street around 12:07 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

Medics were called and transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital. Shortly after arriving the victim was pronounced dead.

Homicide Detectives are investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

