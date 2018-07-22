Tonight at 11:15:Purple Preview Show: A Look At The Upcoming Ravens Season
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City, East 37th street, Homicide, Shooting

BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore.

Police were called to the 900 block of East 37th Street around 12:07 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

Medics were called and transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital. Shortly after arriving the victim was pronounced dead.

Homicide Detectives are investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s