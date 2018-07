ABINGDON – The Harford County Sheriff’s Department is searching the area of Holly Wreath Drive in Abingdon for a suspect in connection to an assault that occurred sometime Saturday Night.

Police have not given a description of the suspect or details on the assault, but are advising the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stay with WJZ for more details as they become available.

