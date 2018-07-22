BALTIMORE, MD – The Department of Public Works say heavy rains from Saturday storms have cause at least 10,000 gallons of storm water mixed with sewer water to overflow in area streams.

DPW say they will provide more information once final estimates are completed.

Preliminary data indicate that several structured sanitary sewer overflows released more than 10,000 gallons of stormwater mixed with sewer water into streams in yesterday’s heavy rain. More info will be released once final estimates are completed. — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) July 22, 2018

