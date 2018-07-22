  • WJZ 13On Air

Heavy Rainfall, Sewer Overflow

BALTIMORE, MD – The Department of Public Works say heavy rains from Saturday storms have cause at least 10,000 gallons of storm water mixed with sewer water to overflow in area streams.

DPW say they will provide more information once final estimates are completed.

