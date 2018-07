HAVRE DE GRACE – Officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department and Harford County Animal Control were called sometime Saturday for reports of an injured Osprey.

Officer Krejci found the bird in a field suffering from an injury to its left wing.

There is no word on how the osprey was injured, but it was taken to Chadwell Animal Hospital for treatment.

