KENT, Wash. — A police officer in the Seattle suburb of Kent who was trying to stop a fleeing driver was apparently struck and killed by another officer, authorities said. The Washington State Patrol said preliminary information shows the officer was trying to deploy spike strips at an intersection early Sunday when he was hit by a police vehicle.

The Kent Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were pursuing a red truck seen leaving a parking lot where gunshots were reported just before 2 a.m. The officer who was pursuing the suspect was critically injured in a collision. He was taken to a Seattle hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect also crashed. One person was taken into custody.

Kent Police did not identify the officer who was killed. They said he has made significant contributions and made a positive impact on his co-workers during his eight years on the force.