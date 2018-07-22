EAST HANOVER, N.J. (KDKA) – Certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products are being recalled because of the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez Global, LLC, issued the voluntary recall in the United States, including Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands on Saturday.

The company says the recalled products contain whey powder as an ingredient that the supplier recalled due to the potential presence of the microorganism. There was a similar recalled issued earlier in the week regarding Hungry-Man chicken dinners.

There have been no complaints of illness in connection with the Ritz products to date.

Consumers who have these products should not eat them, and should discard them. Any questions should be directed to the company at 1-844-366-1171.

