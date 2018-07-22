GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A sinkhole opened up in Montgomery County Sunday after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The sinkhole shut down Father Hurley Boulevard in both directions between Middlebrook Road and Crystal Rock Drive.

Officials say this sinkhole -15 ft deep and 15ft across- will likely keep a section of major Germantown artery Father Hurley Blvd closed for weeks. Officials say heavy rains soaked a storm drain and it gave way overnight. @wusa9 #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/E92jJnxi2G — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) July 22, 2018

Workers said it may take weeks to fix the source of the problem.

They said a metal pipe in the median that was designed to drain water into a creek rusted and collapsed causing the sinkhole.

Traffic Advisory – Father Hurley Blvd will be closed in both directions between Middlebrook Road & Crystal Rock Drive due to a sinkhole. Expect significant delays. Seek alternate route. — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2018

The entire metal pipe will need to be replaced, which could take up to three weeks.

