GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A sinkhole opened up in Montgomery County Sunday after heavy rainfall over the weekend.
The sinkhole shut down Father Hurley Boulevard in both directions between Middlebrook Road and Crystal Rock Drive.
Workers said it may take weeks to fix the source of the problem.
They said a metal pipe in the median that was designed to drain water into a creek rusted and collapsed causing the sinkhole.
The entire metal pipe will need to be replaced, which could take up to three weeks.
