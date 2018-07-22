BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people are dead and 11 others were injured during a violent weekend in Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Police, the violent spree of 15 shootings began Friday night around 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a list of the incidents below:

July 20, 2018 at 7:24 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Mary Avenue to investigate reported gunfire. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 19 year-old man suffering from a gunshot.

July 20, 2018 at 10:58 p.m.: Police were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived they observed a 44 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

SATURDAY

July 21, 2018 at 12:44 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Dundalk Avenue to investigate reported gunfire. After canvassing the area officers located a 27 year-old female, a 34 year-old male and a 37 year-old female all suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg. Medics were summoned and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment. Moments later a 26 year-old male walked into an area hospital seeking treatment. The victim told investigators that he was also shot in the 1000 block of Dundalk Avenue.

July 21, 2018 at 1:56 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Saratoga Street to investigate reported gunfire. While canvassing the area, officers were flagged down by a 29 year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the jaw.

July 21, 2018 at about 2:34 a.m.: Police were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate reported shooting victims seeking treatment. When officers arrived at the hospital they observed a 29 year-old male and a 34 year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.

July 21, 2018 at 7:00 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Rittenhouse Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Responding officers located an unidentified adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics were summoned and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

July 21, 2018 at 3:59 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Old Town Mall to investigate a reported shooting. Responding officers located a 28 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics were summoned and pronounced

the victim dead at the scene.

July 21, 2018 at 3:23 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Catherine Street and Wilkens Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Responding officers located a 31 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

July 21, 2018 at 7:23 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Aiken Street to investigate a reported gunfire. Responding officers canvassed the area and located the victim in the 1200 block of Darley Avenue. The adult male was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics were summoned and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Shortly after arriving at Johns Hopkins Hospital the victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

SUNDAY

July 22, 2018 at 12:07 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 900 block of East 37th Street to investigate a reported shooting. Responding officers located the a 20 year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics were summoned and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Shortly after arriving at Johns Hopkins Hospital the victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

July 22, 2018 around 5:32 p.m.: Police are on the scene of a shooting at Saratoga and Calhoun streets where a man was shot in the arm. This story is developing.

