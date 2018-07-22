BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore police vehicle was seen with windows blown out in the city caused concern Sunday after photos of the car went viral on Twitter, but as it turns out police said the car was a “movie” prop.

The viral photos were posted by Erin Harty, a Pigtown resident, who wrote: “The things you find walking the dogs early in the morning… looks like a BPD cruiser got stolen, got the crap smashed out of it, and then got dumped in Pigtown.”

After several calls were made to 911, Baltimore Police spokesman TJ Smith cleared up the confusion in a tweet.

“The pictures of the Baltimore Police vehicle that’s circulating is a movie prop. Only one side of the vehicle has decals. It will be there for another week. Thanks for letting us know and sorry for the false alarm. Also glad that it’s a false alarm,” Smith tweeted.

WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun reports that the car was actually a prop for a music video for a local rapper Butch Dawson’s “Feel Nobody.”

The song is about the “numbing effect of growing up amid the city’s violence,” the Sun reports.

The car was actually purchased for $400 in Delaware and decals were placed on the vehicle to make it look like a police car.

The car will remain in Pigtown for the week.

