OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 46-year-old woman was flown to a local hospital near Ocean City after she was impaled by an umbrella.

According to local authorities, the woman was struck in the chest by the umbrella on the beach.

She was flown to an area hospital for treatment and her condition is unknown.

