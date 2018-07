ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis officials are looking for 42-year-old Scott Budich.

His family is concerned about his welfare and reported him missing.

Scott Budich 2 Credit: Annapolis Police

Scott Budich Credit: Annapolis Police

Budich is described as 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. He has ties to the Edgewood Road and Riverview Avenue areas of Annapolis.

Detectives at 410-260-3439 or 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

