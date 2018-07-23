BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flash flood watches and flood warnings are in effect for most of the state of Maryland as weekend rain continues into the week.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for parts of Howard County and Baltimore County until 11:30 a.m. Monday. Anne Arundel County, St. Marys County, Calvert County, Prince George’s County, and Charles County have flood warnings in effect until 12 p.m. Monday.

#MDWX And more rain continues to move through the Mid-Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/MswE6nMUz0 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 23, 2018

Meanwhile, a flash flood watch has been issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and St. Marys Counties. The watch goes into effect at noon Monday and lasts through late Monday night.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook