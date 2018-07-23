CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Donations are being accepted for the family of a 13-year-veteran firefighter who died Monday after falling through a floor of a burning home in Howard County.

Owners of the home where a Howard Co firefighter died this morning donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe set up to help his family @wjz pic.twitter.com/YdgwsJHqeb — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 23, 2018

Nathan Flynn, 34, of Havre de Grace, fell through the first floor of a Clarksville home just 20 minutes after the 911 call was made around 2 a.m.

It took the fire rescue team another 22 minutes to find an unconscious Flynn inside the basement. He was taken to the emergency room but later passed away.

The house fire had nearly 100 firefighters responding to the 7-alarm fire. Three people who were inside the home at the time of the fire made it outside safely.

Flynn is the first career firefighter to die in the line of duty in Howard County.

Flynn severed at the Howard County Fire Department and Susquehanna Hose Company House 5.

For anyone looking to make a donation to support the Flynn family, in recognition of Nathan, please visit https://t.co/8x4EPJzIW6 — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) July 23, 2018

Those who wish to donate can visit the GoFundMe page here.

