TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say a mother and baby were hit by a car in Lutherville-Timonium Monday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Girdwood and Londonderry roads.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition for treatment. Police confirm both later died as a result of the crash.

#BCoPD investigating a fatal crash this morning that occurred at Girdwood and Londonberry Road in Cockeysville. Two people are deceased. Crash team investigators are still on scene and investigating. More information to follow. ^AB — Baltimore County Police and Fire Department (@BACOPoliceFire) July 23, 2018

