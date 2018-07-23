HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — It’s Shark Week and in Maryland someone found shark teeth in a creek after heavy rains.

According to a Facebook post by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the fossilized shark teeth were found in Huntingtown creek in Huntingtown, Md. over the weekend.

Officials did not say which type of shark have those teeth, but commentators on the post said the large brown one may be from a Megalodon, an extinct shark which lived millions of years ago.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook