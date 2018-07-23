BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a 7-year-old girl who died two weeks after a bullet pierced the window of a car she was riding in and hit her in the back.

A viewing will be held for Taylor Hayes on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph H. Brown Jr. Funeral Home in Baltimore. The funeral will take place at Empowerment Temple in Baltimore beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Taylor, a recent first-grade graduate, died July 19 after multiple surgeries and countless hours of prayers.

“She was so happy when she graduated, like smiling from ear to ear,” Taylor’s cousin, Ebony Ward, said.

A vigil was held Friday night as the sky above southwest Baltimore was speckled with pink and purple balloons.

“Everybody saying they praying for us. Everybody saying they’re here for Taylor. Everybody want something to be done. Tell,” Ward said at the time. “Step up and tell what happened to Taylor.”

On Friday, police found a white Mercedes Benz they believe is connected to the shooting.

Darnell Holmes, the 33-year-old driver of the car Taylor was in, was arrested on drug and gun charges. Malik Edison, who was a passenger in that same car, turned himself last week. He faces gun charges.

