BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well this is some big league rainy pattern we are in. Last night I could not believe how hard the rain was hitting my roof. Must have woken up twice from that loudness. And not unlike yesterday we will see those big rain cells, and thunderstorms, move almost straight South to North through the region. And the bad news continues. (Optimistic today aren’t I?)

Look the fact of the matter is this… We are in a bad weather pattern not unlike we saw on this past Memorial Day weekend. One, two, three hard rains we can deal with. But over the course of a weekend, and then through mid-week, we will continue to see spates of HARD rain. And that will tax “the system.”

No add to that a ESE breeze today. It is already pushing water up along the Western Shore and I think places like Harborplace, possibly Fells Point’s promenade, and the Annapolis city dock could see higher than normal water. I am not necessarily talking flooding but higher than normal water, especially at high tide.

Just a bad weather pattern all the way around. And again this does not look to be calming down at least through mid-week.

Stay dry, and stay safe.

MB

