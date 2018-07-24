ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Rescuers have had to pull more than a dozen people out of the water in Anne Arundel County where there have been washed out roads and overflowing rivers.

The seemingly endless pitter-patter of raindrops created endless problems on Anne Arundel County roads Tuesday.

Cascades of murky water poured into storm drains that could barely keep up.

On some roads, it was a flat out losing battle.

Route 648 quickly became hidden beneath feet of water — high enough to reach the roadside barricades.

“If you can’t see the lines in the road, if you don’t know how deep the water is, you don’t know if the road is even still there, you need to turn around and find a different route,” said Anne Arundel Fire Captain Russ Davies.

Davies said rescuers’ phones just kept ringing as drivers barreled into high water and then found themselves trapped.

During Saturday’s storm, in eight hours, he said rescuers pulled 17 people to safety.

“You’re putting yourself at risk. You’re putting our first responders at risk,” Davies said.

In downtown Annapolis, all eyes are on the docks as water washes over and spills into the streets, leaving statues sitting waist deep.

At normally popular restaurants, very few people were seen sitting.

Outdoor patios were empty as workers waited for a break in the rain, hoping it didn’t make its way indoors.

“We have had that happen in the past. We keep a very close eye on the flooding,” said Corky Plecki of Mission BBQ.

The fire department said during their water rescues, no one has been hurt or killed, but they say there have been a lot of badly damaged cars. Officials are urging people not to take the risk by driving through flooded roads.

