LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Singer and actress Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized for an apparent heroin overdose.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they transported a 25-year-old woman after responding to a medical call at a home on 8000 block of Laurel View Drive, at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday. Lovato owns a home on that block, and reports from media outlets including Variety and TMZ cited law enforcement sources identifying the patient as Lovato.

Last month, Lovato released a song called “Sober”, with lyrics appearing to reference struggles with her six-year sobriety. She co-owns a Los Angeles rehab facility where she sought treatment in 2011.

Lovato is currently on tour, where she has been open about living with bipolar disorder, for which she received a diagnosis in 2010. She has a concert scheduled for Thursday in Atlantic City, NJ.

