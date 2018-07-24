WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watches In Effect In Maryland
Filed Under:Flooding, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High flood waters have caused Baltimore City officials to evacuate the Mt. Washington neighborhood of Baltimore.

According to a tweet from Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, they are asking people to avoid the area as well as streams.

Areal flood warnings were issued for Baltimore City and Baltimore County through 5:15 p.m. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday evening.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

