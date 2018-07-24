BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High flood waters have caused Baltimore City officials to evacuate the Mt. Washington neighborhood of Baltimore.

According to a tweet from Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, they are asking people to avoid the area as well as streams.

Mount Washington Village being evacuated due to high waters. Please avoid streams. Call 311 if you see water coming from sewer manholes.@BmoreCityDOT @BMore_Healthy @MayorPugh50 — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) July 24, 2018

Areal flood warnings were issued for Baltimore City and Baltimore County through 5:15 p.m. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday evening.

All buildings being evacuated in Mt. Washington Mill area near Jones Falls pic.twitter.com/CfWJEhJInP — Catherine Rentz (@cdrentz) July 24, 2018

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

