ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration is making up to $78 million in federal funding available for victims of crime.

The funding from the Victims of Crime Assistance Grant is available to Maryland counties and programs serving victims of crime.

The money will be allocated over a two-year period. The deadline to apply is Aug. 16.

The grant can support a variety of services and activities to help crime victims.

This is the ninth year the governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention has administered the funding. The money has been used for crisis intervention, therapy and support groups, emergency transportation and transitional shelter. It’s also been used for mental health assistance and advocacy.

