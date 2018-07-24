BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man who spent almost three years in prison for child abuse that caused the death of his infant son is now charged with killing his girlfriend’s son as well.

Baltimore police announced the first-degree murder charge Monday against 35-year-old Francois Browne in the death of 18-month-old Zaray Gray. Media outlets report the toddler died last week with a broken clavicle and internal injuries.

RELATED: Mother’s Boyfriend, Convicted In Son’s Murder, Charged In 18-Month-Old’s Death

Police wrote in charging documents that Zaray stopped breathing after Browne took him to a playground Wednesday. Browne told police Zaray fell while going down a slide.

Browne was convicted of child abuse resulting in death after his 7-month-old son Kendall suffered fractured ribs and bleeding in his brain in 2012.

Brown is now held without bail. Online court records didn’t list an attorney.

The state’s attorney office released this statement: “After two mistrials in the 2012 case, the Bernstein administration elected to plea the defendant out on Child Abuse Resulting in Death and the court imposed a sentence of 15 years, suspending all but 4 years for him to serve in prison. Our office is committed to vigorously pursuing justice for the recently deceased infant, his mother and loved ones.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)