BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Days of rain caused flooding in Maryland and forced several roads to close.

A swift water rescue was performed on a bridge in Baltimore County Monday night. The bridge is located on Buckingham Road and Latham Road in Woodlawn near Pikesville. Officials say after the bridge flooded, and one man tried to drive his pick-up truck through the waters. He was safely removed.

WJZ’s Mike Schuh reported the water was about 4 feet deep and close to topping other areas of the bridge.

Safery 1st! #respect to #WJZ photographer Tom who replaced the cone blocking the road warning of closure due to hi-water. A motorist just blew thru the cones and had to skid to a stop before going into the Gwynn’s Falls covering Buckingham Rd. #flood pic.twitter.com/4JzzMAAdp6 — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) July 24, 2018

Anne Arundel County officials reported nearly a dozen water rescues Monday alone.

In Annapolis, Dock Street was closed and Compromise Street was reduced to a single lane due to the high water. Officials warn more closures could come as the rain continues to fall.

Today’s morning commute will be impacted by flooding. Dock Street has been closed and Compromise Street reduced to one lane. Water levels could continue to rise, causing more closures. Please use caution on the roadways! #Annapolis pic.twitter.com/wlxmCKV0Lz — Annapolis OEM (@AnnapolisOEM) July 24, 2018

Officials warn drivers to be careful and aware of their surroundings. It takes only about a foot of swift moving water to float a car away.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince George’s, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, Saint Mary’s, and Washington Counties. The watch lasts through Wednesday afternoon.

