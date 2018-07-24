BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Days of rain caused flooding in Maryland and forced several roads to close.
A swift water rescue was performed on a bridge in Baltimore County Monday night. The bridge is located on Buckingham Road and Latham Road in Woodlawn near Pikesville. Officials say after the bridge flooded, and one man tried to drive his pick-up truck through the waters. He was safely removed.
WJZ’s Mike Schuh reported the water was about 4 feet deep and close to topping other areas of the bridge.
Anne Arundel County officials reported nearly a dozen water rescues Monday alone.
In Annapolis, Dock Street was closed and Compromise Street was reduced to a single lane due to the high water. Officials warn more closures could come as the rain continues to fall.
Officials warn drivers to be careful and aware of their surroundings. It takes only about a foot of swift moving water to float a car away.
A flash flood watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince George’s, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, Saint Mary’s, and Washington Counties. The watch lasts through Wednesday afternoon.
