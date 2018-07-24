BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With heavy mid-summer thunderstorms, there is a high threat of flooding in neighborhoods – making it important to act fast.

With some communities responding to floods and others in the region still recovering from earlier floods, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) urges communities to prepare for potential floods with these tips on how to be ready for a flood before it occurs, survive during the flooding and remain safe after flooding.

“Flooding is the most common and costliest disaster in the United States – it can occur in any community at any time. In a flood, your life depends on being prepared which is why we encourage individuals, commuters, families, and communities to prepare,” said FEMA Region III Regional Administrator MaryAnn Tierney.

Here are some of the terms for flooding:

Flood Watch – flooding is possible; remain alert and stay tuned to official information sources for the latest.

– flooding is possible; remain alert and stay tuned to official information sources for the latest. Flood Warning – flooding is occurring or will soon; take action now, move to higher ground and take steps to stay safe.

– flooding is occurring or will soon; take action now, move to higher ground and take steps to stay safe. Flash Flood Warning – a flash flood is imminent or occurring; take action now and move immediately to higher ground.

– a flash flood is imminent or occurring; take action now and move immediately to higher ground. Flood Advisory – flooding is not expected to be bad enough for a warning; remain alert.

The NWS’ Flood Safety Tips and Resources and FEMA’s Ready Flood Toolkit provide a great resource to start looking for information and tips to prepare for flooding.

Preparing for a flood requires simple actions that will protect lives and homes from strong flood waters.

“Sign up to get emergency alerts from your local government. Don’t attempt to drive through flood waters, risking your life and that of those who could have to rescue you. Considering purchasing flood insurance, which provides the best protection against financial ruin after a flood,” stated Tierney.

Multiple accessible tools by FEMA and the NWS can help to stay informed and be prepared.

FEMA’s Flood Safety Toolkit has resources, graphics and social media content to help spread the word and keep your loved ones informed.

Download the FEMA mobile app (available in English and Spanish) for a customizable checklist of emergency supplies, maps of open recovery centers, disaster survival tips, and weather alerts from the NWS.

The app also enables users to receive push notifications reminding them to take important steps to prepare their homes and families for disasters. The NWS Interactive Flood Information Map tool lets users review specific flood information for their state, as well as resources for staying safe.

FEMA and the NWS urge residents to be prepared, ensuring residents, communities and businesses are able to adapt to changing conditions and be resilient before, during and after flood events.

