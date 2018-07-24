WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WJZ) — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating its 81st birthday by offering doughnut lovers a sweet discount of $1 for a dozen doughnuts with any purchase of a dozen.

The offer is valid for one day only on Friday, July 27th at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the United States and Canada.

The sprinkle on top is the new “Glazed Confetti” doughnut that Krispy Kreme is releasing for one week starting on Friday, July 27th and extending to Thursday, August 2nd.

According to CNN, the company describes the new birthday doughnut as “as “a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.”

This deal only applies to Original Glazed Doughnuts.

