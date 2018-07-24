MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police responded to a domestic violence situation Monday that ended with an officer shooting the suspect.

John Carlos Natera-Perez is believed to be approximately 30-years-old. He was transported to the local trauma center in grave condition.

The situation began when police received a 911 call with a woman screaming. The call taker says they heard a male voice state “I will kill you,” before the line was disconnected.

Officers reported to the 2800 block of Mozart Drive at approximately 7:57 p.m. Once they arrived they learned the suspect had entered the home of his ex-girlfriend while the woman and her current boyfriend were inside.

The couple managed to escape after fearing for their lives when Perez allegedly armed himself with a knife.

The woman told police Perez was the father of their 3-year-old son who was still inside the house.

Officers say they tried making contact with Perez but he was not responding. The Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called to the scene at approximately 8:08 p.m. and negotiators tried again to communicate with Perez in English and Spanish. Perez made some verbal responses but refused to exit the home or let the child go.

Police saw Perez barricade doors and windows with furniture. He also wrote on the windows in what police say looked like blood on his fingers.

About an hour later, Perez lit an object on fire and threw it out a second-floor bedroom window.

Smoke continued to be seen from the second floor and smoke detectors could be heard from outside.

Police say they could hear the child screaming and made the decision to enter the home.

An officer then saw Perez and shot him. Life-saving efforts were administered by officers on the scene as well as by Fire and Rescue personnel.

The 3-year-old was found uninjured on the second floor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook