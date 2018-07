BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — It’s the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the drawing is Tuesday night.

Mega Millions has a jackpot set at $512 million.

If there are no numbers that match all five numbers of the Mega ball, the jackpot number will increase.

You must buy your tickets Tuesday for a chance to win. The drawing is at 11 p.m.

For more information about the game, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook