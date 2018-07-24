JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a veteran firefighter who died Monday after falling through a floor of a burning home in Howard County.

Nathan Flynn, of Havre de Grace, fell through the first floor of the Clarksville home just 20 minutes after the 911 call was made.

It took the fire rescue team another 22 minutes to find an unconscious Flynn inside the basement. He was rushed to Howard County General Hospital where he later died.

Flynn is a father of five and the first career firefighter to die in the line of duty in Howard County.

The 34-year-old was a career firefighter at the Howard County Fire Department and for the last 18 months, he had donated his time as a volunteer firefighter at Susquehanna Hose Company House 5.

A viewing will be held Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at the Mountain Christian Church in Joppa. A memorial service will be held Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

Howard County Fire officials say Gov. Larry Hogan and Howard County Executive All Kittleman will be in attendance for the memorial service.

A GoFundMe has been set up for donations to Flynn’s family. He is survived by his wife and children.

