OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will release additional training camp parking passes, which will give even more fans the opportunity to attend summer practices at the Under Armour Performance Center.

The decision came after the organization evaluated the training facility’s new layout and parking logistics after the first several days of camp and decided that more passes can be offered.

Beginning on Tuesday at 3 p.m., fans who are interested can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens’ Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the 10 Owings Mills practices.

The reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, which will admit one car’s worth of people to the practice location requested.

In the first release of training camp passes in early June, all parking passes to the 15 total practices were claimed in just a few hours.

This article is authored by Emma Tucker.