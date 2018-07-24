BALTIMORE (AP) — An American Red Cross chapter says it has opened a shelter for storm victims in Baltimore.

The Greater Chesapeake Region said Tuesday it has opened the shelter at its Central Maryland chapter offices in Baltimore. It is urging anyone affected by recent storms to go to the shelter for lodging and comfort as necessary.

The local Red Cross said it has been working with government and community partners to plan for potential shelter, food, comfort and other services in the event it was needed.

Days of heavy rain has brought flooding to the Baltimore area.

There is a flash flood watch in place throughout much of the mid-Atlantic region through Wednesday evening.

Much of the flooding in Baltimore on Tuesday is along the Jones Falls, which empties into the Inner Harbor. The Department of Public Works tweeted that high waters forced the evacuation of businesses in the Mount Washington area. Downstream, high water closed the Meadow Mill Athletic Club.

In Baltimore County, crews rescued two adults and one child from a school bus stuck in flood water Tuesday morning on Glencoe Road in Sparks.

The National Weather Service warned that major flooding can’t be ruled out along Gunpowder Falls in Glencoe, meaning water in buildings in addition to existing road flooding.

