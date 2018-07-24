SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — A reward is being offered for information related to the murder of a man who was shot in Salisbury last month.

A reward of up to $2,000 for information related to the murder of 29-year-old Shawn Johnson is being offered by Maryland State Police.

Johnson was shot multiple times around 7:30 p.m. on June 6 in the 600 block of Priscilla Street. He later died at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776 or Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook