BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County school bus got stuck in the high flood waters Tuesday morning. It got stuck on 1114 Glencoe Road.

Two adults and one child were on board at the time. Rescue crews were able to rescue all three victims trapped.

Special needs student heading to a replacement bus after her regular bus stalled in the high water of the Gunpowder in #Sparks & she needed to be rescued. #flood pic.twitter.com/JmJSnocEIT — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) July 24, 2018

Officials blocked off the road due to the flooding and the rescue. They asked people to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

