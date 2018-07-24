STEVENSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — It has been exactly one year since a powerful tornado formed in the Chesapeake Bay and blasted onshore in Kent Island, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

At least 11 homes were destroyed. Some have rebuilt, others have a ways to go.

All of the recent rains locally may be causing widespread floodings, but 12 months ago, there were pockets of outright destruction on Kent Island.

The worst nightmare imaginable was caused by an EF2 tornado that touched down in the middle of the night.

“First caller said, ‘My roof is leaking,’ and they’re going like ‘Okay,’ and then as the switchboard lit up,” Queen Anne’s County Emergency Services Assistant Chief Jim Alfree said. “Then we got the bigger picture of the issue going on down here.”

Officials said between businesses, structures and homes, there were more than 230 properties affected.

The owner of one house sheltered in the bathtub with her children.

“The porch has blown off and shifted and everything, and we don’t know what to do,” Jessica Testerman said at the time.

One man had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital after his house collapsed on top of him, Queen Anne’s County Emergency Services Assistant Chief Scott Wheatley told WJZ.

A year later, that house is in the final stages of being rebuilt.

There are others that are new, as well as some that carry the damage from the tornado.

“We were fortunate. We had three big trees come down,” resident Butch Lichliter said.

Insurance helped many. For others, recovery is still a work in progress.

There was only one minor injury and no deaths reported.

One of the unsung heroes was Delmarva Power, which managed to fully restore electricity in 24 hours.

