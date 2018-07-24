BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now we are seeing real issues develop because of this rain. And the unfortunate thing is that today may be one of the wettest day’s in this run. And we still have to get through lunch on Thursday before this pattern begins to lift. Needless to say real problems are popping up not only city wide, county wide, and state wide, but now region wide.

We have a Southeasterly flow on the Bay and that is piling up water along the Western Shore of the Chesapeake. But NOW, with that Southeast motion, the Bay will not really empty well at low tide. Actually at the mouth of the bay, Cape Henry, (that area), the wind can, somewhat, overpower the current. So we now will begin to see a larger than normal low tide and some issues may arise along the Eastern Shore too.

Isn’t this a cheery report?

Rains will continue tomorrow before beginning to abate Thursday afternoon. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday do not look too bad. We will mention a scattered thunderstorm but is not out of the ordinary in late July. Normally I’d say there is the opportunity to make plans. In this case, …make plans to dry out.

MB!

