SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after she allegedly shot at her boyfriend during an argument.

Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the 1800 block of Ritchfield Drive at 4:26 a.m. for a call about a domestic assault.

The male victim said that during an argument with his girlfriend, she pulled a gun and shot toward him, nearly striking his leg.

Officers found the woman and placed her under arrest.

Natalie Luz Kincaid, 28, of Severn was arrested.

A .38 caliber gun and one .38 caliber shell were found at the scene.

The man wasn’t injured during the incident.

