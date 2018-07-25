BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A veteran Baltimore police officer was arrested Tuesday night in relation to a drug trafficking case in Baltimore County.

According to Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle, the officer was a 14 year veteran of the department.

Officer Spencer Moore was arrested following an internal investigation in the department.

Moore was already suspended with pay, Tuggle said, but now he is suspended without pay.

“This type of activity is just something that’s not going to be tolerated,” Tuggle said. “We will not stand for this type of this type of activity. We will stand for this disgrace of the badge.”

The DEA worked with Baltimore city and county police on the case.

Tuggle said the investigation had been for a couple of months and that the trafficking was related to prescription drugs.

