WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watches In Effect In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chincoteague Pony Swim

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — The annual Chincoteague Pony Swim on Virginia’s Eastern Shore is underway.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the ponies started their swim Wednesday morning.

Denise Bowden, a spokeswoman for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, said that the swim was still scheduled despite storms being in the forecast.

The swim took place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. during “slack tide.” The ponies traveled from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island.

The first foal to come ashore will be named King or Queen Neptune. He or she will be given away in a raffle drawing later in the day.

The Pony Swim is going into its 93rd year.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s