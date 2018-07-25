SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — A San Diego teenager was rescued after being found drunk on the beach at Sunset Cliffs.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the 14-year-old was found around 2:45 p.m. at No Surf Beach.

Lifeguards and firefighters both performed the rescue. According to crews on scene, the teenager was unable to walk.

At this time, it’s unclear what exactly led up to the teen being located. The teenager was released to her father.

