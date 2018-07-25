SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — A San Diego teenager was rescued after being found drunk on the beach at Sunset Cliffs.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the 14-year-old was found around 2:45 p.m. at No Surf Beach.

Lifeguards and firefighters both performed the rescue. According to crews on scene, the teenager was unable to walk.

At this time, it’s unclear what exactly led up to the teen being located. The teenager was released to her father.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s