ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials say Ellicott City’s Main Street has reopened after rains pummeled the area Wednesday night, increasing the threat of flooding.

Update on Main Street Ellicott City: The water did NOT breach the channel. Main Street is reopening. Based on guidance from @NWS we expect steady rain for the next hour or so, we expect the channel has the capacity to handle the rainfall. Please closely monitor conditions. — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) July 26, 2018

Main Street fully opened for the first time last week after deadly floods devastated the area on May 27.

The National Weather Service said the town received six to 12 inches of rain during the heaviest band of rainfall.

Sgt. Eddison “Eddie” Hermand died while trying to save a woman in the rising waters. Hermand was an Air Force veteran and a member of the National Guard. He was 39 years old.

