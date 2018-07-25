CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Veteran firefighter and father of five Nathan Flynn, who died while battling a blaze in a Howard County home Monday, was posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

Howard County Fire and EMS tweeted the announcement Wednesday.

Flynn was inside a Clarksville home, battling a 7-alarm fire, when he fell through the floor. It took his rescuers 22 minutes to find Flynn in the smoke-filled home.

MORE: Maryland Firefighter Killed While Battling 7-Alarm Blaze

He died later at the hospital.

An investigation continued Wednesday into the cause of the fire. Some people reported seeing lightening in the area before the fire broke out. No official cause was announced yet.

RELATED: Investigation Continues Into Fire That Killed Howard Co. Firefighter

Flynn was a 13 year veteran of the department. He also volunteered at the Susquehanna Hose Company.

The 34-year-old Flynn was married and lived with his family in Havre de Grace.

MORE: Funeral Set For Howard County Firefighter Killed In 7-Alarm Fire

He’ll be laid to rest Saturday at the Mountain Christian Church in Joppa at 11 a.m. A viewing will be Friday from noon to 8 p.m. at the same church.

A GoFundMe has been set up for donations to Flynn’s family. He is survived by his wife and children.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook