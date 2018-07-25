BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time in more than 60 years, Guinness is opening a brewery in the U.S., which will be housed in Halethorpe, Maryland.

The brewery is called “Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House,” and it will officially open its doors Aug. 3 as the first-ever purpose-built brewery in American history, according to the New Guinness Brewery website.

The brewery will be a world-class visitor center, featuring taprooms, food, merchandise and opportunities to tour the brewery and learn about the history of Guinness.

It will also brew Guinness Blonde American Lager for national sales in the U.S. and Canada, and it will brew new beers for on-site sales, which will be influenced by both American and Maryland brewing tradition.

The New Guinness Brewery website states, “Aside from making world-class, top quality beer and hosting curious visitors, a big aim of this project is to help develop and grow the local economy and enrich the local community.”

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article.

