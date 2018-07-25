BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect is in custody after running onto Johns Hopkins University’s campus and triggering a lockdown.

According to Baltimore city police, officers were in pursuit of a carjacking suspect when the suspect bailed near the Homewood campus.

The suspect ran onto campus and could be inside one of their buildings.

Faculty, staff and students were asked to shelter in place. If outdoors, they were asked to go to nearby building and remain there.

The carjacking occurred in southeast Baltimore.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.

