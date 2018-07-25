FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a man who was being detained told officers he worked at Krispy Kreme and would give them doughnuts if they would let him go.

Sgt. Jonathan Shatlock tells The Frederick News-Post 25-year-old Matthew Tyler Rosenberg and another man were spotted Thursday by an officer who suspected they were peering into vehicles for anything worth stealing.

Charging documents state the officer ordered them to stop, but Rosenberg began walking away. They say a struggle ensued and an officer kneed Rosenberg in the abdomen before he was subdued.

Authorities say a search of Rosenberg yielded an air pistol and marijuana. It was then that Rosenberg began offering officers doughnuts.

Rosenberg faces charges including resisting arrest. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. The other man wasn’t charged.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)