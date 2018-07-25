BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two new permanent exhibits just opened at the Maryland Science Center, capturing the imagination of children of all ages.

The two new exhibits are titled “Science Aglow” and “Water Play.”

Science Aglow is an exhibit on the Electromagnetic Spectrum. It was developed and built in-house, involving topics of light, radiation, energy and optics. Kids can capture their shadow, use infrared cameras, experiment with light sensors, and observe how different animals view light.

Water Play is geared towards young visitors, however, it is open to all who may be interested. The Water Playroom allows visitors to learn about the force of water and fill objects with water and spill them, giving a basic early-childhood physics lesson.

The Maryland Science Center has been open for 42 years and operates every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article.

