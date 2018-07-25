TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — An off-duty police officer apprehended an armed suspect after a failed robbery of a Baltimore County Panera.

According to Baltimore County Police, the attempted robbery occurred around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of York Road in Timonium just south of the Maryland State Fair grounds.

The armed man attempted to robbed the Panera, but when employees told him they wouldn’t give him anything, he left the store.

An off-duty Baltimore County Police sergeant who was still in uniform was eating inside.

When the suspect left the Panera, employees told the officer what happened.

He was able to taken the suspect into custody without further incident.

The 29-year-old man will be charged.

Police said he is also suspected in the robbery of a Game Stop on York Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook