BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a Baltimore officer who brushed off two firefighters’ report of an armed man is no longer with the department.
At a news conference Wednesday, Acting Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said the officer has been separated from the agency.
Earlier this month, Tuggle called the officer’s response “totally unacceptable.”
RELATED: Baltimore Police Investigating After Officer Failed To Respond To Call For Armed Man
Police shared firefighters’ dash cam video from early on July 6 that shows the armed man cross their path downtown. They note that the man is ditching a gun and later searching in bushes. The firefighters call 911, and later tell an officer they spot a few blocks away. But she responds, “This isn’t my district.”
Police say the gun was found later.
Tuggle said officers have a “responsibility to serve any place in the city.”
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)