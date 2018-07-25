WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watches In Effect In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drake

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Soon after rapper Drake released his hit song, the “In My Feelings” dance challenge went viral online. It started on June 29 when online personality Shiggy posted a video of him dancing to the song to Instagram.

Now, thousands of people, including celebrities, began posting their own versions.

#Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ? 😂😂😂 @champagnepapi #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelings

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on

However, police departments and safety officials around the world are warning participants against taking part now that a more extreme version of it has taken hold.

People are not only dancing to the song, but they are jumping out of moving vehicles to dance in the middle of the street. As with many social media trends, people are trying to outdo each other and are injuring themselves in the process.

Police warn of dangers such as getting hit by an oncoming vehicle or falling while trying to exit the car. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) took to Twitter Tuesday to warn against the challenge saying “Whether you are a driver, pilot, or operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle.”

“In transportation, distraction kills. Drivers and operators in all modes of transportation must keep their hands, eyes, and minds focused on operating their vehicle,” the warning on NTSB’s website says.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s