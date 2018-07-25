BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Soon after rapper Drake released his hit song, the “In My Feelings” dance challenge went viral online. It started on June 29 when online personality Shiggy posted a video of him dancing to the song to Instagram.

Now, thousands of people, including celebrities, began posting their own versions.

However, police departments and safety officials around the world are warning participants against taking part now that a more extreme version of it has taken hold.

People are not only dancing to the song, but they are jumping out of moving vehicles to dance in the middle of the street. As with many social media trends, people are trying to outdo each other and are injuring themselves in the process.

Police warn of dangers such as getting hit by an oncoming vehicle or falling while trying to exit the car. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) took to Twitter Tuesday to warn against the challenge saying “Whether you are a driver, pilot, or operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle.”

“In transportation, distraction kills. Drivers and operators in all modes of transportation must keep their hands, eyes, and minds focused on operating their vehicle,” the warning on NTSB’s website says.

