HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been destroyed again, this time by a man with a pick ax, who turned himself into police about an hour later.

Police say the destruction was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the call was believed to have been made by the man who took a pick ax to the star. All that was left of the star was a jagged hole in the ground, and pieces of concrete and the star were left strewn about the sidewalk by the time police arrived.

Just the star outline left of @realDonaldTrump star on #Hollywood walk of fame after man destroyed it with a pick ax early Wednesday morning @CBSLA @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/Zofgy8CU1a — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) July 25, 2018

Even at in the pre-dawn hours, there were a number of witnesses to the destruction, including two security guards and a Walgreens worker who was on her way to work.

“I just seen a guy going to town on, I guess, the ground or whatever,” Patricia Cox said. “I didn’t know what was going on.

A guitar case was collected as evidence. It’s believed to be what held the pick ax until the suspect took it out to destroy the star.

And as if the destruction wasn’t complete, graffiti was added to the destroyed star then covered with a chin-up bar just a few hours later. Curious pedestrians stopped to take pictures and video of the stars remains.

A man turned himself in at the Beverly Hills Police Department at about 4:30 a.m. in connection with the destroyed star.

Trump’s star had to be replaced after being vandalized in October 2016 by a man dressed as a construction worker. James Otis used a pix ax and a sledgehammer then, and later pleaded no contest to felony vandalism.

Since Trump announced his candidacy and his subsequent election, the star has been a magnet for visitors unhappy with the current political climate. It has been defaced by tourists and dogs, had a model of a border wall built around it, and covered with “I resist” stickers.

The president received the star in 2007, while he was a producer and host of “The Apprentice.”