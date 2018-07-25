WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watches In Effect In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Days of heavy rain continue through the middle of the week in Maryland.

Officials warn of the dangers of driving through standing water and ask motorists to heed barricades, or risk getting stuck.

In Baltimore County officials reported 4 water rescues early Wednesday morning.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince George’s, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, St. Mary’s, and Washington Counties. The watch lasts through Wednesday afternoon.

