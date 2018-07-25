BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day of relentless rains Wednesday with flooding issues across the entire region.

Many roads were covered with running water and it will take time for things to get back to normal. Record monthly and daily rainfalls have been set and it finally appears that some drier air and yes some sunshine will make their way back into the region tomorrow.

By Friday, a cool front will cross the area and it will be followed by more sun and drier air for the weekend, but a shower or thunderstorm will likely accompany the front.

Right now, the worst of the rains will be over later tonight, with improvement on the way!

Stay dry!

